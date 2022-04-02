Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

