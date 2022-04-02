Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 114 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.76. 892,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.