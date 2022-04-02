Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 622,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

