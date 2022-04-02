Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla stock opened at $1,084.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $900.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.24. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

