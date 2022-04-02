Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $72.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.