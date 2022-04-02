Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

