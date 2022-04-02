The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $612.21

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 612.21 ($8.02) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.47). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.73), with a volume of 3,623 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £115.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 590.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver bought 18,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £116,597.20 ($152,734.08). Also, insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.25), for a total value of £6,174 ($8,087.50).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

