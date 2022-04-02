The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €52.13 ($57.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

