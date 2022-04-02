The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $8.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIND. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
KIND traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 6.04. 1,149,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.94. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 4.86 and a 52-week high of 18.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,240,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,450,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,093,000.
