The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.