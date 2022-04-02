The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.17.
Kansai Paint Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Paint (KSANF)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.