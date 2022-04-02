The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 136,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.