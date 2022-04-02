The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

