The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lovesac in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

LOVE stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

