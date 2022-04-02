The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.11.

PNC traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

