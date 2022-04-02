The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.20

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 3503320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 122 ($1.60).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.49. The company has a market capitalization of £501.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($100,864.55).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

