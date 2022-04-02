The Sandbox Price Hits $3.52 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.07 billion and approximately $873.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007602 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00165238 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00318854 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

