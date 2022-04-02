The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The9 has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Get The9 alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.