Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $262,895,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $592.34. 1,028,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,433. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.79. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

