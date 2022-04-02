TheStreet Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 448,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,236. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

