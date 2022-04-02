Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TBLMY stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.