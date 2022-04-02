Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tio Tech A by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TIOA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
