Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tio Tech A by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Shares of TIOA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.