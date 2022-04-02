Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE:TWI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 339,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.77.
In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
