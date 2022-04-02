Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 339,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

