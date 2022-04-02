Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:TON traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.91. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The stock has a market cap of £10.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

