Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.50

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 297,127 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.51.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)
