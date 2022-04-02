TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.38.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

