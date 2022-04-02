Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

