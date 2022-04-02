Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.52

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $35.12. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 38,618 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
