Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.52

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $35.12. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 38,618 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $6,632,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.