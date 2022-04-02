Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 50,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

