Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
NYSE TSQ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 50,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.