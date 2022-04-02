TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TPG’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TPG traded up 0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 30.85. 493,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,120. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.