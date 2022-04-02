Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enviva Call Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,680 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get Enviva alerts:

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Enviva has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Enviva by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enviva by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.