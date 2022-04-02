TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransAlta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

