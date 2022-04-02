TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

