Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,265,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

TNL traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 751,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.