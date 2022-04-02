Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,945 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.