Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

