Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.