Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

