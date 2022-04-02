TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Insider Ashley Paxton Buys 22,500 Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) insider Ashley Paxton acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($26,231.33).

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.15) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

