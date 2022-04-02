Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $443.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.00. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

