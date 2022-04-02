Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,295. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.