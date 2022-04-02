UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

