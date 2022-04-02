UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.85% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

