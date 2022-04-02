Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.28. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

