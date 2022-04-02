Ultra (UOS) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $372.57 million and $4.78 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.00809600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00208800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

