Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,620 shares.The stock last traded at $3.07 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

