Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,743. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

