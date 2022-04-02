United Bankshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

