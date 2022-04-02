United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $171.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

