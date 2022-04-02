United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 39,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.83. 12,768,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,385,076. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

