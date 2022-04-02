Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $828.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 296.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

